BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway into a shooting Saturday night that left a 19-year-old man wounded.

The shooting happened on Long Hollow Road Saturday around 10:45 p.m., according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

A 19-year-old male is recovering at UT Medical Center and according to BCSO spokesperson Marian O'Briant, investigators have been working the case almost non-stop since it happened.

Details are limited at this time but O'Briant said Monday that she hopes to release more information soon.