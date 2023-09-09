BCSO: Person of interest involved in death of 63-year-old woman in custody

The woman was found at a residence off Samples Road on Friday, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Tennessee — UPDATE: A person of interest, Zachary Justin Hayes, in the death of a 63-year-old woman, is in custody, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

The 25-year-old is also a person of interest in aggravated burglary, BCSO said. Hayes was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he will be served a warrant for aggravated burglary.

Hayes’ bond amount and court date have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found in a home Friday evening.

The home is located off Samples Road, according to BCSO. Her body was taken to Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.