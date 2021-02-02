BCSO: Investigators asking for help identifying suspects in car vandalisms

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a string of vehicle vandalisms happened Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in two parts of the county.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were asking for help finding the people responsible for a string of car vandalisms that happened Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

They said that the vandalism happened in two different parts of the county. Reports came from the Russel Road, Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway areas.

They said a person or several people broke out several windows and windshields by throwing rocks and shooting BB guns at them.

Police said they hope residents in the areas may have surveillance video of suspicious cars or people that could help them as they investigate the incidents. They also said some witnesses described a vehicle involved that had a loud exhaust system.

Anyone with information about the incident or video that could help investigators should reach out to BCSO. They can be reached during business hours at (865) 273-5001. People can leave a tip on an anonymous crime hotline at (865) 273-5200 or through Text-a-Tip.