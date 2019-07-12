The Blount County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after a man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

It happened around the 300 block of Peterson Lane near Fairview Church around 8 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the victim was riding his bike on Peterson Lane toward Maryville when a vehicle, described as a light colored vehicle with bright headlights, hit him and drove off. The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

LIFESTAR flew the man to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the BCSO.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or those who have any information, are asked to call Blount County Dispatch at (865) 983-3620.