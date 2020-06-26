BCSO: Louisville man charged in death of infant son

Deputies said Corey Ryan Dillow, 18, was charged with homicide and aggravated child abuse Friday after deputies found his son unresponsive at his home.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Louisville is was charged Friday with homicide and aggravated child abuse after Blount County Sheriff's deputies said they found his infant son unresponsive in his home.

Corey Ryan Dillow, 18, was arrested and is being held in Blount County Correctional Facility, according to authorities. After deputies arrived at Dillow's home on Red Hill Drive, they said they found his infant son unresponsive and attempted to perform CPR on him.

An ambulance later arrived and transported him to the Children's Hospital in Knoxville where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Dillow is being held on bonds totaling $1,250,000 and will have a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. July 6.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that investigators are continuing to look into the case.