BCSO: Man arrested after reports of domestic abuse, shots fired in Bell County

Joseph Emert faces charges for assault, possession of drugs and endangerment after police said he fired shots towards his mother-in-law and son.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said that one man was taken into custody Tuesday after police received calls about domestic violence a home on Jones Avenue in Pineville.

Before deputies arrived at the home, they were told that shots had been fired. After arriving, they said they discovered that Joseph M. Emert, 37, had fired two shots towards his mother-in-law and son as they tried to leave the home in a truck.

There were also eight children and their caretaker at a neighboring home, in the vicinity of the incident, according to authorities.

Emert was found sitting in a truck on the scene, according to deputies. Police later also learned that he was a convicted felon.

Police said they searched the home after his wife consented to it and found a pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a container with four Ambien pills. They said they also founded a wooden box with what police suspected to be marijuana inside.

Emert was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with domestic violence assault, 12 counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of possessing a firearm, and drug charges.