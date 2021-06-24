BCSO: Scammer pretends to be family member asking for money in new phone scam

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the scammer will ask for debit card information or tell people with withdraw cash for bail money or medication.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new scam victimizing people who think they are helping a family member.

Police said the scam involves a scammer calling people claiming to be either a family member in trouble who needs money, or an attorney demanding money. There have also been calls where scammers pretended to be law enforcement officers, officials said.

Sometimes, the calls involve the scammer pretending to be a family member pleading for money to cover bail after a run-in with law enforcement. They may also ask for money to pay for needed medication, or they may say they need to pay a hospital bill immediately or they will be arrested.

Police said the calls usually start out with the scammer saying, "Hi grandma (or grandpa), do you know who this is?"

They sometimes ask for debit card information, but police said they received a report that encouraged a victim to withdraw money and deliver it in person.

In one case, a victim said she withdrew $14,000 cash from her bank account and the scammer said they would meet her to pick it up. The victim later called and reported it to the Blount County Sheriff's Office when she realized it was a scam, according to a release from officials.

"The judicial system will not call and say, 'Hey, we need you to go get money from the bank for bail money,' and actually have someone come to the residence and pick it up," said Lieutenant James Trentham with BCSO. "That's not how the system works."

He also said the sheriff's office believes the scammer, or scammers, could be using landline telephones to make the calls. They are working with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office about similar scams.