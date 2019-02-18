BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they say hit one of their deputy's cruisers with a stolen vehicle before fleeing.

According to the BCSO, deputies took out warrants on 30-year-old Ernest Eugene Patrick from Maryville. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, not having a driver's license, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault with a weapon, vandalism and theft.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., the BCSO said a deputy tried to stop a 1997 Lexus with a registration that came back as stolen out of Knox County.

Instead of stopping, deputies said the driver tried to travel on Lane Drive and Vineyard Lane and came to a stop at a dead-end before abruptly backing into a deputy's vehicle.

BCSO said the suspect then drove on Vinegar Valley Road and continued to flee before going down an embankment on North Old Grey Ridge Road, crashing into a tree.

Deputies said Patrick and another unknown man in the front seat ran away. Two other people in the vehicle were put into custody and were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

One of them, 28-year-old Heaven Jenkins, was released from the hospital and is now in the custody of the BCSO on a warrant for violation of probation, according to the BCSO. The other man was released from custody without charges.

Deputies and a K-9 team searched the area for Patrick and the other unknown man, but were unable to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO at (865) 983-3620 or leave at tip on their website.