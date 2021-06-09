BCSO: Two arrested after driver crashes into tree during car chase, no serious injuries reported

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the car involved in the chase was reported stolen out of Knox County on June 2.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that a man and a woman were arrested after a car chase ended with the driver crashing into a tree on Wednesday.

Police said the chase lasted 10 - 15 minutes after a deputy tried to pull the car over. They said it had been reported stolen out of Knox County on June 2 and the driver did not stop for the deputy.

They said the chase ended after the car crashed into a tree. One person was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, according to police. However, they also said no serious injuries were reported and no deputies were injured.

There was also no damage to police vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.