BCSO: Two men arrested after investigators find three guns and $40,000 worth of drugs

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that two men were arrested Friday after investigators found three guns, 9 ounces of heroin and some cocaine at a home on McCosh Road.

Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and the sheriff's office went to the home to serve active warrants on burglary suspects, according to a release from authorities. When they arrived, they said they saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. So, they said they obtained a search warrant.

They said that the drugs were estimated to be worth at least $40,000.

Jonathan De'Shawn Jones, 34, of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to sell, according to authorities. They said he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a gun during a dangerous felony.

He is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $285,000, pending a hearing on Aug. 26.

Jerry Cody Lawson, 29, also of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resell, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and owning a gun during a dangerous felony, authorities said. They said he is being held on bonds totaling $210,000 and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on Aug. 26.