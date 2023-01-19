BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, two people were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday.

According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.

When deputies arrived, they said Ford started kicking out and was "placed on the ground to be searched." According to the police report, they said he then stomped a deputy's hand and hit him "in the chest and stomach area several times."