BCSO: Two people arrested in connection to multiple home burglaries that started in January

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, and Amanda Nicole Jackson, 40, were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that two people were arrested in connection with several home burglaries that began in early January.

They said Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, and Amanda Nicole Jackson, 40, were both arrested for the burglaries. Jennings faces four counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of theft and four counts of vandalism.

They said Jackson faces a count of theft and is being held on a $200,000 bond. They said Jennings is being held on a $235,000 bond.

The first burglary was on Jan. 7, BCSO said. They said deputies responded to two homes on Clendenen Road after receiving reports of burglaries of outbuildings and utility trailers. They said power tools and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Then, on Jan. 27, they said deputies responded to calls that a construction trailer had been burglarized and power tools were stolen. On Feb. 6, they said deputies responded to reports of burglaries and vandalism at two homes that were under construction on Farm of the Smokies Way.

On Feb. 12 they said deputies responded to Ellejoy Road after receiving a report of burglary and vandalism at a home, outbuilding and utility trailer. They said power tools were stolen in this incident too, as well as a washer and dryer.

BCSO said investigators were able to execute a search warrant on Monday with the office's SWAT team at a home on Level Drive. They said deputies then arrested Jennings and Jackson. They also said investigators found the washer and dryer from the Feb. 12 burglary and returned them to the owner.