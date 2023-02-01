BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Jessie Jennings, 34, was intoxicated and said she would unlatch a dog crate while speaking with police.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday.

According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.

The parents also said the last time they went to pick up their son, Jennings started acting aggressively.

Deputies found the son and Jennings outside of their home and asked her to speak with them. They said she immediately went into the home and deputies went to the door to make sure she wasn't trying to run away or grab a weapon.

There, they said they started speaking with her and she started telling deputies they couldn't enter the home. They said she was standing with a large dog crate and dog inside and unlocked the top lock of the crate.

"While unlatching the dog crate she stated everything was her husband's fault and she would have to let her dog out," the police report said.

Deputies said that as Jennings reached for the bottom latch, they entered the home and grabbed her arm, putting her in a wrist lock before placing her in handcuffs.