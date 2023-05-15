KPD: Woman thrown out of car, killed after shooting at Bebo's Cafe

The Regional Forensic Center is working to determine her cause of death, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being thrown from a car and possibly shot, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to Bebo's Cafe around 3 a.m. on Monday. In the parking lot, numerous shell casings were found but there were no gunshot victims at the scene, KPD said.

A short time later, officers found a car—believed to have fled from the shooting—crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to southbound Alcoa Highway, according to KPD.

Officers found the woman thrown from the crashed car. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, KPD said.

Officers believe the woman was shot. The Regional Forensic Center is working to determine her cause of death, according to KPD.

The KPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.