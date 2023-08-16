KPD: Suspect accused of attempted first-degree murder in May shooting at Bebo's Cafe arrested

Jaheim Houston was wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges, stemming from a May shooting at Bebo's Cafe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person accused of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at Bebo's Cafe in May was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

They said Jaheim Houston, 22, from Knoxville, was indicted in the shooting on June 26. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at an address in North Knoxville, on Watauga Ave. The shooting happened on May 15, when officers found a woman shot and thrown from a car.

They responded to calls at Bebo's Cafe at around 3 a.m. that day and found several shell casings in the parking lot, but no gunshot victims. A short time later, they found a car believed to have fled from the shooting crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to southbound Alcoa Highway.

They said a woman was thrown from the crashed car and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 24-year-old Destiny Jones.

It was believed she was hit by gunfire during the shooting, and the gunshot wound was classified as non-fatal. The Knox County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and concluded she died as a result of trauma from the crash.

In August, the owner of the West Knoxville bar agreed to never open again following a move this summer by authorities to shut it down as a nuisance.