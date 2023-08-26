Bell Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who shot at deputies while they served felony warrants

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said they tried to serve felony warrants on Paul Holland, 47, on Friday when he drew a gun and started shooting at them.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Saturday they were searching for a man after he shot at deputies while they tried to serve felony warrants.

They said deputies tried to serve Paul Holland, 47, with the warrants on Friday in the Cary community, on Highway 66. They said Holland drew a gun and started shooting at deputies, who then shot back and took cover.

They said Holland ran into a tree line after the shooting. Deputies searched for him until around 4 a.m. on Saturday, BCSD said.

Additional warrants were taken out on Holland for two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder on a police officer, and a count of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was also charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Holland is around 6' tall and weighs around 210 lbs. with short, black hair, according to BCSD. They said anyone with information about his location should reach out to law enforcement at 606-337-6174. They also said he should be considered armed and dangerous.