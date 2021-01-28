Bell County police find resting wanted man after call about body along the side of road

Bell County Dispatch received a call about a body alongside Highway 25E around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. It turned out to be a Billy Henry, 42, who had four warrants.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Bell County police found a wanted man resting on the side of Highway 25E in the Meldrum Community on Wednesday, near Sharp's Chapel.

The call came in at around 1:15 p.m., officials said. Three deputies responded to the call and found Billy Henry, 42, from Hulen, Kentucky, lying on his back with his arms folded. He was around 8 feet from traffic, officials said.

He woke up after the deputies arrived and got to his feet, saying he was just resting, according to a release. The deputies then ran a background check and found that Henry had four outstanding warrants — three for failing to appear and one indictment warrant.