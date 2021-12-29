Bell County Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who escaped custody

Authorities said that the inmate escaped custody after she was escorted to a medical facility and assaulted a deputy jailer.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities said they were looking for an escaped inmate Wednesday night after she assaulted a deputy jailer and ran over Highway 25E into traffic.

They said Juanita Olyene Robinson, 38, was taken to Pineville Community Health Care after complaining of a head injury around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. While she was waiting to be assessed, officials said she tried to escape through the ceiling of a room.

However, they said that failed. After that attempt, authorities said she assaulted the woman deputy jailer who had taken her to the facility and escaped custody by running from the hospital over Highway 25E and into traffic.

Pineville City Police and Bell County Sheriff's deputies were searching for her in the Pineville area Wednesday night, officials said.

Robinson is a White woman, around 5'8" tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. Authorities said she has red hair with hazel eyes.

She was originally arrested on a parole violation from a separate 5-year sentence of identity theft. She is now also facing charges of assaulting an office and escaping, according to officials.