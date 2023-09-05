Shannon Walker's case to head to grand jury in death of Ben Kredich

The Knox County Grand Jury is expected to determine if Walker will face more serious charges in Kredich's death.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in a crash on Kingston Pike in August will have his case heard by a grand jury.

44-year-old Shannon Walker was initially charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in the death of 24-year-old Ben Kredich. On Aug. 25, a judge agreed to upgrade a charge from a Class C felony to a Class B felony, meaning Walker would face more time in prison if convicted.

Walker appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The Knox County Grand Jury is expected to determine if Walker will face more serious charges in Kredich's death.

Ben Kredich was the son of Matt Kredich, who is the Director of Swimming and Diving at the University of Tennessee.

According to KPD, officers responded to a serious crash on Kingston Pike at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 near Thimbleberry Way.

Walker was driving a black minivan east on Kingston Pike when he crossed both lanes of traffic and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting and killing Ben, KPD said in its arrest report.

He then crashed into a pole and wrecked at the entrance of the Second Presbyterian church at 2829 Kingston Pike.

A witness described the crash during Tuesday's preliminary hearing. The witness said he was driving to work when a van driving erratically pulled out in front of him, saying it went into oncoming traffic and hit a pedestrian. The witness said the incident was very traumatic for him, saying there hasn't been a day since when he hasn't thought about it.

According to KPD, Ben Kredich was pronounced dead at the scene and Walker was found unresponsive with his car engine still running.

KPD said Walker claimed to have passed out and woke up where they found him. KPD said his speech was slurred and was making "spontaneous utterances." When officers asked him for his identification, they said Walker uttered, "I can't believe I killed someone."

In the arrest report, KPD said it discovered Walker had been taken to the hospital shortly before the crash after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. AMR responded and gave him Narcan to wake him up around 1:55 p.m. Police said AMR took him to Parkwest Hospital where he refused further treatment and was released around 3:20 p.m. -- which was roughly 30 minutes before the crash.

A firefighter and advanced EMT with the Knoxville Fire Department also spoke during the preliminary hearing Tuesday, saying he noticed Walker was still wearing a hospital bracelet when they responded to the crash. The firefighter said Walker told him he was in the hospital for a history of multiple sclerosis, saying he was also having issues with dizziness and "losing consciousness." The firefighter said Walker told him he was discharged and took medication a couple of hours before the crash, but would not specify what medication he was on.

The firefighter said it looked like Walker was under the influence of something.

After searching Walker's vehicle, officers said they found various narcotics, including gabapentin and a brown substance with a cut straw they believed was heroin.

KPD issued a search warrant for a blood draw. UT Medical Center conducted a blood draw and medically cleared Walker. During the preliminary hearing on Sept. 5, a KPD officer said the results of the blood test hadn't come back yet.