Police said a man was shot and killed Thursday at Big Oaks Apartments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Knoxville, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Big Oaks Apartments off Middlebrook Pike on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found a gunshot victim dead at the apartment.

Police said multiple witnesses were located and detained for questioning. KPD said the investigation is currently ongoing.

KPD investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Big Oaks Apartments off Middlebrook Pike. A male gunshot victim was found dead on scene. Multiple possible witnesses were located on scene & detained for questioning. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/yFAS5aqctW — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 29, 2022