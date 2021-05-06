Big Scruggs stolen, beloved dog and mascot of The Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A beloved dog for hikers, paddlers and climbers across East Tennessee was stolen from Obed Wild & Scenic River National Park late Wednesday afternoon.
The dog's name is Big Scruggs and he is the mascot of The Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery, a family-owned business in Morgan County. The owners said that the dog was stolen by a person in a late 90s to early 2000s black Mustang with a damaged red hood.
According to a release from the Lilly Pad Brewery and a GoFundMe set up for the owners of Big Scruggs, the car could have been spotted in several counties around East Tennessee.
Anyone with information about the location of the dog or the car should submit a tip at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office by calling (423) 346-8477, or by calling their main office at (423) 346-6262.