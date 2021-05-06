Big Scruggs stolen, beloved dog and mascot of The Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery in Morgan Co.

Officials said that the dog was stolen late Wednesday afternoon by someone in a late 90s - early 2000s black Mustang with a damaged red hood.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A beloved dog for hikers, paddlers and climbers across East Tennessee was stolen from Obed Wild & Scenic River National Park late Wednesday afternoon.

The dog's name is Big Scruggs and he is the mascot of The Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery, a family-owned business in Morgan County. The owners said that the dog was stolen by a person in a late 90s to early 2000s black Mustang with a damaged red hood.

According to a release from the Lilly Pad Brewery and a GoFundMe set up for the owners of Big Scruggs, the car could have been spotted in several counties around East Tennessee.