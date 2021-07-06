Bill created after Roane County child abuse case will take effect as a law next month

The new law adds more checks and balances for those still receiving state and federal assistance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last year, a Roane County couple was charged with cashing thousands of dollars in payments for adopted children investigators said they locked in their basement, starved and killed.

In order to prevent that from happening again, a bill was passed to give Department of Children's Services the power to keep closer tabs on families who receive adoption assistance payments.

It is now a law which will take effect July 1.

One year ago Michael and Shirley Gray were taken into custody charged with murder, fraud and child abuse. Their son. Michael Gray Jr,, also faces charges.

The pair is accused of abusing several adoptive children and killing two of them, all while collecting payments from the state.

The new law adds more checks and balances for those still receiving state and federal assistance. All adoptive parents will now have to provide the DCS with medical records or education verification to ensure the wellbeing of their adopted children.

Mark Akers and Eddie Smith with Childhelp hope the law weeds out bad apples.

"Knox County was alerted to one of the most horrific cases of child abuse that we've encountered in our history," said Smith.

He said though almost all foster parents are in it for the right reasons.

"99.9% of the foster parents in this state actually care deeply about the kids they're caring for. They're in it for the right reasons," said Smith. "Don't allow the foster care system to be painted with the actions of one evil couple."

They said currently after an adoption is finalized, a child is treated similar to one that's biological.

While this law will provide extra tasks for adoptive parents, they say it's important so no similar cases occur.

"I think there is some onus on the adoptive parents to continue to ensure the state, taxpayers and citizens that yes we are still providing good care, supervision and treatment and welfare," said Akers.

It's a step in the right direction creating justice for children and making sure their well being comes first.

As of today, there are more than 9,000 kids statewide in the foster care system. Childhelp and other local agencies are urging people to consider fostering or adopting children to help lower that number.