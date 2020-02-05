CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are asking for information after they found a dead black bear.

According to a post on their Facebook page, on May 1st, TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow responded to a call about a dead bear.

The black bear was found at the White Oak convenience center on Davis Creek Road in Campbell County.

Officers examined the animal and determined the 400 pound bear had been shot with a large caliber firearm. They collected shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Marlow at 615-571-4792.