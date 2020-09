Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Johnson City police department is investigating a person who was hit by a car.

Jordan Buchanan sent the video that shows a person being hit by a white SUV.

We reached out to the Johnson City Police, they said they're investigating a person who was hit by a car on Spring Street.

According to police, the person struck has non life-threatening injuries.