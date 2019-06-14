A man and woman from Athens were arrested Thursday after police said they confiscated meth, marijuana, and a firearm from them during a routine traffic stop.

Carlos Demond Gillispie, 43, of Athens and Alisha Faye Greene, 33, both face felony drug and firearm charges. Authorities say a Blount County Sheriff's deputy spotted a dark Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the wrong lane on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Gateway Road.

BCSO

Authorities say they had already been on the lookout for that vehicle because the license plate was partially covered by a paper plate, and it had narrowly missed hitting other vehicles earlier that day.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Gateway Road. At that point, authorities seized 12 grams of meth, 64 grams of marijuana, two handguns, and over $2,000 in cash.

BCSO

The pair is now officially charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) in a drug free zone, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Gilliispie is also wanted on warrants out of McMinn County.