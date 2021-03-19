Blount Co. judge hopes grant would create safe spaces for children awaiting trials and reduce trauma

Officials said that an outdated waiting space in juvenile court can sometimes cause child victims to wait near their perpetrators.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Juvenile Court has seen a 144 percent increase in cases from 2019 to 2020.

Those inside the building want victims of crime, especially children, to feel safe when awaiting their proceedings. So, they applied for a grant to create safe spaces and said they believe it could help families during the traumatic experience of going to court.

With abuse and neglect continuing to happen in Blount County, more and more families are facing trials. Inside the juvenile court is an outdated waiting space that Judge Kenlyn Foster said isn't helping reduce trauma.

"It's just long hallways and chairs and lined on the walls," she said.

Because of that, children are sometimes waiting near their perpetrators.

"Unfortunately it doesn't allow for a safe, secure and trauma-focused space for victims of crime," said Foster. "I am a former prosecutor and I have a strong strong belief in reducing trauma and advocating for victims."

She said she's even had to place children in her office as they wait.

"We just don't have a nice comfortable space for them to be and feel safe. Court is extremely intimidating, it's intimidating for adults and extremely unnerving for children," she said.

Officials applied for the $50,000 grant through the Victims of Crime Acts Tennessee Safe Courts program. Foster said it could be used to create safe space rooms which would help ease anxiety and provide resources for victims.

She said that there are around five rooms that were once officer, but have been used for storage in the last few years. They can be repurposed to provide safe spaces for children, officials said.

Kid-friendly furniture, mini-refrigerators for medical needs and tablets full of resources would be available.

The spaces would also be used for consultations with victim-witness coordinators, court-appointed special advocates, prosecutors and attorneys.

Foster hopes the spaces would not only benefit families but also improve the county's resources as a whole.