SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

Scott E. Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder and the sale and delivery of Schedule II drugs for a woman's overdose death in February 2021.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.

On Nov. 1, 2021, the case was presented to a Sevier County Grand Jury, according to the release. Blount County resident Scott E. Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder and the sale and delivery of Schedule II drugs related to the deceased victim.

At the time the indictments were issued, Carmichael was incarcerated in a Connecticut State Prison for unrelated charges, according to SCSO. He was released into the custody of the sheriff’s office and taken back to Sevier County to answer the indictments.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and awaiting arraignment in Sevier County Circuit Court, according to the release.