BCSO: Suspect in series of Wildwood-area car burglaries taken into custody

The Blount County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jacob Scott Nuchols, 37, from Maryville.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a suspect in a case involving several car burglaries was taken into custody.

On Aug. 24, the sheriff's office asked for help finding a suspect who they said was responsible for car burglaries reported between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 in the Wildwood/Porter area. On Thursday, BCSO said Jacob Scott Nuchols, 37, from Maryville, was taken into custody on five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said he also faces burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism charges. He is being held on $42,000 in bonds pending a Sept. 6 hearing. BCSO also said more charges could be forthcoming.

He got into unlocked vehicles in the Wildwood/Porter area and stole several items, according to BCSO. Those items included a pistol and holster, flashlights, small electronics, change and purses. The sheriff's office also said some vehicles were vandalized.

Nuchols was also charged with another case involving a stolen weed-eater and a side-by-side vehicle during the same timeframe.

BCSO said investigators recovered some of the stolen items, and are continuing their investigation. Previously, BCSO said three men were also taken into custody in a separate burglary and theft case after pulling over a car matching one seen at an overnight burglary in Maryville.