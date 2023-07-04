BCSO: Man sets house on fire after shooting off fireworks inside

A person living in the home said they grabbed a garden hose to try and put out the fire. The home was fully engulfed by the time deputies arrived.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies arrested a man for burning down a recently-sold Maryville house after he admitted to shooting off fireworks from inside the building, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

Stephen Wallen said he was shooting off bottle rockets out the door from inside the home at 417 Clover Hill Road on Sunday around 11:30 a.m., according to BCSO.

Allen Bunch said he lived in the home but recently sold it. According to the arrest report, he told Wallen to stop, but Wallen continued. Bunch said he then heard a "series of pops" and smelled smoke in the house.

Bunch left the house and grabbed a garden hose to try and put out the fire. The house was completely engulfed in flames and deputies noticed multiple firework dispensers laying in the yard and a strong odor of burnt gunpowder, BCSO said.

When deputies first arrived, they said they found three people safely outside: Bunch, Wallen and another woman.

Bunch told a deputy that Wallen had shot fireworks into the house, according to BCSO. Wallen did, however, tell deputies he didn't mean to start the fire.

Bunch sold the house weeks prior to another person for $60,000, according to the report. The new owner came to the scene and told deputies that he previously told Bunch to move out by Sunday, which was the day of the fire. Deputies said they did not notice any sign that someone was moving out.

Bunch asked for help from the Red Cross after the fire, BSCO said.