Blount County man wanted on federal warrant taken into custody from home

Blount County SWAT team members, U.S. marshals and the Smoky Mountains Task Force detained a wanted federal fugitive Tuesday after he refused to come out of a Friendsville house.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Big Springs Ridge Road.

Thomas J. Hunt, 35, of Blount County was taken into custody, according to John Sanchez of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hunt was wanted on a federal warrant for violating his supervised release. He'd been previously sentenced in 2006 on a bank robbery charge. After serving an 11-year prison term, he faced five years of supervised released.

When authorities arrived at the house, Hunt wouldn't come out, according to Sanchez's release. He hid in the house.

Because of his criminal past, Blount County SWAT team members were sent to the scene.

Authorities found Hunt in the house and took him into custody. He's being held in the Blount County Jail.