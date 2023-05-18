BCSO asking for help identifying vehicle, driver of hit and run that resulted in a fatality

Charles Clark was fatally injured in the hit-and-run and was taken to U.T. Medical Center where he later died, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the driver and car that left the scene following a fatal crash on Cunningham Road West in Seymour Sunday afternoon.

Charles Clark, 75, was fatally injured in the hit-and-run. According to BCSO, following the crash, Clark was taken to U.T. Medical Center. He later died at the hospital Wednesday evening.

His wife, Theresa Clark, 71, was also taken to U.T. Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries and has since been released, BCSO said.

Traffic Safety Deputies responded to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the investigation revealed that Clark was driving east on Cunningham Road West when a late model blue full-size Ford pick-up truck that was heading west crossed the centerline, striking Clark’s car head-on and then fled the scene.

A witness from a residence nearby told deputies he saw the blue pick-up truck back up and drive off following the crash, according to BCSO.

Blount County deputies are continuing their investigation.