BCSO: Scammer pretending to be federal officer steals more than $120,000 from a person

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the scammer arrived at the victim's home in person and told them they owed money.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a scammer pretending to be a federal law enforcement officer stole $120,000 from a person on Monday after arriving at the victim's home. The incident was reported on Thursday.

According to a release, the victim received a call from a person who claimed to be a federal law enforcement officer and said the victim owed money. The scammer threatened to prosecute them if they did not pay, according to BCSO.

The scammer then arrived at the victim's home with a bag, and the victim gave them the money. The scammer was described as a man in his mid-30s with a mustache with also displayed a badge. The scammer also told the victim to transfer money three different times through an ATM in Knoxville.

BCSO said that anyone who receives a call from a person claiming to work for a law enforcement agency claiming they own money, at any level of government, should hang up the phone.

"The Blount County Sheriff's Office, nor any law enforcement agency, will ever call an individual to tell them they have unpaid fines, or that they will be arrested if they don't pay the fines," BCSO said in a release.