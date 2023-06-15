BCSO searching person wanted for questioning after theft of child's bicycle

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the bicycle was stolen from a home on Norwood Village Lane Wednesday afternoon.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they were searching for a man wanted for questioning after a child's bicycle was stolen from a home.

They said the bicycle was reported stolen Wednesday from a home on Norwood Village Lane. They said the bicycle was left in the yard earlier that day, but was missing Wednesday afternoon. A doorbell camera showed the man near the home's porch, but BCSO said he appeared to use "a device that turned off her Ring camera for a short period of time."

They said a separate video showed a juvenile male walking up the driveway as the man in the video stands near the porch.

Anyone with information about the man's identity, or information about the theft, should reach out to BCSO deputy Lucy Chantler at 865-273-5380. They can also leave a message at a tip hotline at 865-273-5200.