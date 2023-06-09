BCSO searching for man on probation for burglaries and thefts after he cut off his ankle monitor

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, cut off his ankle monitor and threw it in a ditch on Lee Lambert Road.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor and tossed it in a ditch on Lee Lambert Road.

They said Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, from Maryville, is on probation for several felony burglaries and thefts. They said he cut his ankle monitor off and threw it in the ditch on Friday.

They said anyone with information about his location should call the Blount County dispatch non-emergency number at 865-983-3620. People can also leave a message on BCSO's crime hotline at 865-273-5200, or online on their website.