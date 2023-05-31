BCSO: Two Maryville juveniles charged with burglary and vandalism of church

The juveniles were also charged with burglarizing and vandalizing two other homes earlier this month.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff's Office said two 12-year-old boys from Maryville were charged with burglary and vandalism of a church and two other homes earlier this month.

According to BCSO, the boys were e ach charged with the following delinquent charges:

• Two counts of aggravated burglary

• One count of vandalism $60,000 - $250,000

• One count of vandalism under $2,500

• One count of vandalism under $1,000

BCSO said on May 13, deputies responded to a burglary and vandalism call at the Smyrna Baptist Church on Howard School Road.

Deputies reported major damage inside the church, including chairs and pews overturned, broken windows, food items thrown on the floor and walls, damaged Bibles and books, a piano and organ that were destroyed, a flooded bathroom, and carpet that was destroyed by foam from a fire extinguisher. The damage to the church was estimated at $200,000.

Investigators said after speaking with the boys and their guardians, one of whom lives near the church, the boys confessed to burglarizing and vandalizing the church, as well as two nearby homes between May 13 and May 20.