BCSO: Two Maryville juveniles charged with burglary and vandalism of church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff's Office said two 12-year-old boys from Maryville were charged with burglary and vandalism of a church and two other homes earlier this month.
According to BCSO, the boys were
each charged with the following delinquent charges:
• Two counts of aggravated burglary
• One count of vandalism $60,000 - $250,000
• One count of vandalism under $2,500
• One count of vandalism under $1,000
BCSO said on May 13, deputies responded to a burglary and vandalism call at the Smyrna Baptist Church on Howard School Road.
Deputies reported major damage inside the church, including chairs and pews overturned, broken windows, food items thrown on the floor and walls, damaged Bibles and books, a piano and organ that were destroyed, a flooded bathroom, and carpet that was destroyed by foam from a fire extinguisher. The damage to the church was estimated at $200,000.
Investigators said after speaking with the boys and their guardians, one of whom lives near the church, the boys confessed to burglarizing and vandalizing the church, as well as two nearby homes between May 13 and May 20.
Both juveniles made their initial court appearance in Blount County Juvenile Court on May 25. One boy was released into the custody of his mother. The other boy was held an additional week due to his behavior during court.