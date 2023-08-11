BCSO: Three men arrested for burglaries and thefts

BCSO said the three men face several counts after authorities pulled over a car matching one that was at an overnight Maryville burglary.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said three men were facing charges for burglary and theft after authorities pulled over a car that matched the description of one spotted at an overnight burglary.

The three men and their charges are listed below.

Chester Lee Tinch, 40, from Maryville

Two counts of theft of property

Seven counts of burglary

Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

Vandalism

Violation of Probation

Violation of Pretrial Release

Billy Joe Teaster, 40, from Maryville

Theft of property

Failure to appear in court

Walter (Cory) Callahan, 32, from Townsend

Burglary

Three counts of theft of property

BCSO said all three were being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility pending court hearings.

They said on Monday, deputies responded to the Maryville Top Shop about a burglary that happened overnight. They said a fully-loaded box truck with cabinets was stolen, along with many tools. Deputies later got a call to a home on Adams Rd. about the delivery of cabinets that they did not order.

While heading to that call, deputies pulled over a car that matched the description of a car spotted at the Maryville Top Shop around the time of the burglary. They arrested Tinch and Teaster during that stop on an outstanding warrant.

They later got a search warrant at Callahan's home in Townsend where they found several of the stolen cabinets. They said they also found a vehicle in Maryville that was stolen from a Sevierville dealership.