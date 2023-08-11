BCSO: Three men arrested for burglaries and thefts

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said three men were facing charges for burglary and theft after authorities pulled over a car that matched the description of one spotted at an overnight burglary.
The three men and their charges are listed below.
Chester Lee Tinch, 40, from Maryville
- Two counts of theft of property
- Seven counts of burglary
- Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- Vandalism
- Violation of Probation
- Violation of Pretrial Release
Billy Joe Teaster, 40, from Maryville
- Theft of property
- Failure to appear in court
Walter (Cory) Callahan, 32, from Townsend
- Burglary
- Three counts of theft of property
BCSO said all three were being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility pending court hearings.
They said on Monday, deputies responded to the Maryville Top Shop about a burglary that happened overnight. They said a fully-loaded box truck with cabinets was stolen, along with many tools. Deputies later got a call to a home on Adams Rd. about the delivery of cabinets that they did not order.
While heading to that call, deputies pulled over a car that matched the description of a car spotted at the Maryville Top Shop around the time of the burglary. They arrested Tinch and Teaster during that stop on an outstanding warrant.
They later got a search warrant at Callahan's home in Townsend where they found several of the stolen cabinets. They said they also found a vehicle in Maryville that was stolen from a Sevierville dealership.