The Blount County Sheriff's Office put 13 people behind bars following a joint investigation with the Alcoa Police Department and the Fifth Judicial Task Force into crack cocaine deals.
The investigation began in late August after authorities received numerous complaints of narcotics activity in the area of West Stephenson Street in Alcoa.
According to the BCSO, the 13 people below from Maryville and Alcoa were arrested and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and are facing court dates later this month and December. The BCSO said it expects to make more arrests.
- Sandra Sutton, 54, Alcoa. Sutton is being held on a $28,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.
- John R. Walker, 33, Maryville. Walker is being held on bonds totaling $110,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Jackie Marie McCulloch, 40, Maryville. McCulloch is being held on a $55,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Rudolph Lavel Tate, 59, Alcoa. Tate is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Justin Miles Brown, 26, Maryville. Brown was released on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 11.
- Joshua McCall Scaife, 38, Alcoa. Scaife was released on a $45,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Brandi Brewer Sudderth, 48, Alcoa. Sudderth is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.
- Melissa Laron Harvey, 53, Alcoa. Harvey is being held on a $45,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Barry McRae, 54, Alcoa. McRae is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 11.
- Gregory L. Stephens, Jr., 26, Alcoa. Stephens is being held on bonds totaling $110,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 4.
- Christine Michelle Union, 39, Maryville. Union is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. December 18.
- Cedric Ronya Davis, 37, Alcoa. Davis was released on a $50,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.
- Natalie Nichelle Bradley, 41, Maryville. Bradley was released on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. November 27.