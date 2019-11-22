The Blount County Sheriff's Office put 13 people behind bars following a joint investigation with the Alcoa Police Department and the Fifth Judicial Task Force into crack cocaine deals.

The investigation began in late August after authorities received numerous complaints of narcotics activity in the area of West Stephenson Street in Alcoa.

According to the BCSO, the 13 people below from Maryville and Alcoa were arrested and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and are facing court dates later this month and December. The BCSO said it expects to make more arrests.