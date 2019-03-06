MOORESBURG, Tenn. — A boater who hit another boat on Cherokee Lake then kept going has pleaded guilty in exchange for a fine and probation.

The accident happened Saturday just after 6 p.m. near the Lakeside Campground. According to TWRA, Jaime K. Ratliff of Abingdon, Virginia, was at the helm of a pontoon boat that collided with another pontoon boat.

Instead of stopping to check on the other boat, which had Johnny and Thelma Kilgore of Kingsport on board, TWRA said Ratliff kept going until he beached his boat about a mile away.

He then walked back to his camper at Lawson's Campground, where TWRA officers arrested him a few hours later. He was charged with Reckless Operation of a Vessel and Failure to Render Aid.

On Monday, Ratliff pleaded guilty to both charges in a Hawkins County courtroom. He was ordered to pay a $60 dollar fine plus court costs, and ordered to pay for the damages to the Kilgore's boat. He was also placed on probation for 11-months and 29-days.