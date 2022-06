Deputies and special agents found a burned body inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies and special agents found a burned body inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road Thursday night.

The person's identity is unknown. Authorities are performing an autopsy to positively identify the body.