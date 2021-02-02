Man arrested with dead body in trunk after he asked a woman to help dispose of the corpse, records show

Officers were waiting on the man when he showed up to meet the woman and found a body in the trunk of his car

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A North Carolina man was charged with abuse of a corpse after a woman’s body was found in a large storage tote in is car.

Kingsport police were able to catch him because a local woman contacted them after the man asked her to help him dispose of the body, according to court documents.

The woman told officers she had been talking to Michael Cadogan of Whiteville, North Carolina, for five years on social media.

On Monday, he had a strange request.

According to court documents, Cadogan told the woman that he had strangled his girlfriend during an argument over another man and he wanted help disposing of her car and body.

Records show that the woman arranged a meeting with Cadogan at a marina on Watauga Lake in Carter County. When Cadogan arrived at the marina, officers were waiting for him.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a woman’s body inside a tote in the car. Cadogan was arrested.