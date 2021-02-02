Body of 20-year-old woman found in abandoned Greeneville house, police investigating

The deceased has been identified as Caitlin Crum.

Greeneville police are investigating after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon in an abandoned house.

The woman has been identified as Caitlin Crum of Greene County.

Her body was found in an abandoned house on West Barton Ridge Road in Greeneville, according to Greeneville police.

The body will be examined at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

"We have no further information at this time as we await the results of the autopsy," a police notice Monday stated.