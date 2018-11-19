A Knoxville man accused of raping a child has been arrested and is being held on $500,000 bond.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Michael King faces charges including rape of a child, rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual, exploitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated kidnapping.

The charges come following a Knox County Grand Jury presentment which came after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Family Crisis Unit.

The KCSO Family Crisis Unit investigates cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The unit may be reached at (865) 215-6820 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. After 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, please call (865) 215-2243 for assistance.

