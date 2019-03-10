KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A now 16-year-old boy faces first-degree murder charges in Knox County Juvenile Court in the deaths last month of a Blaine pastor and his wife.

Mekiah T. Davis, then age 15, was driving a stolen Chevy pickup Sept. 10 when he struck and killed Ruben Wilson, 76, and Belinda Wilson, 68, on Mascot Road near Immel Mine Road in East Knox County, juvenile petitions state.

Davis was charged Wednesday, records show. Still recovering from serious injuries that he suffered in the collision, the teen appeared Wednesday morning before Knox County Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin.

RELATED: Report: 15-year-old boy in fatal crash that killed pastor, wife was driving stolen pickup

WBIR

The Wilsons were driving in a Ford with their 4-year-old granddaughter Hallie Nicely. They died at the scene and the child suffered serious injuries.

Wilson served as longtime pastor at Three Points Baptist Church. Parishioners said the Wilsons were like family to them.

Riding with Davis was Austin W. Tipton, 20. Tipton was treated and later released from University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Authorities haven't released details about how Davis and Tipton ended up in the stolen 1999 Chevy. Knox County Sheriff's Office officials said after the crash that the theft report for the truck was confidential.

Davis was speeding north on Mascot Road when the crash occurred, according to a report. He "was attempting to pass a large dump truck on a double yellow line" when he hit the Wilsons head on, according to a report.

Davis was supposed to be in the custody of the state Department of Children's Services at the time of the crash. A DCS spokeswoman has declined to comment, citing state child privacy laws.

The pickup was owned by Gary Pilkenton, according to records.