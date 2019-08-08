KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, faces charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.

Wednesday marks day two of his trial.

HAPPENING NOW

Judge decides to take a recess for lunch and plans to proceed at 1:00 p.m. The last witness to take the stand was Deena Christian, the mother of Channon Christian.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TODAY

The defense goes through the interview Thomas did with police in Kentucky. Attorney Frazier tries to poke holes in Thomas' testimony from yesterday compared to what he previously said to police.

Thomas denies ever hearing or seeing Christian or Newsom getting raped.

The defense tells Thomas his deal with the State is to give a truthful testimony which Thomas responds he has done.

Thomas says he does not know what happened in the drainage ditch near the tracks before Boyd killed Newsom. This means Boyd could have raped Newsom then, but now, Thomas says he cannot be sure if Boyd raped him or not.

Jody Long, the next witness, gave Coleman, Cobbins, and Thomas a ride to Kentucky after the murders in exchange for drugs. She did not know what they had done until they got to Kentucky, and she saw their mugshots on TV.

After Long, Ethel Freeman (now Ethel Jones) takes the stand. She is the woman Davidson bought furniture from but never paid. She identified the curtain she gave Davidson which is the same curtain Newsom and Christian were tied up with. She also got stuck behind the train on Cherry Street with the engineer that found Newsom's body.

After a short recess, former Knox County Sheriff JJ Jones takes the witness stand. Jones did the initial interview with the suspects in Kentucky, including Thomas. The State is using Jones to make Thomas seem more credible because he says he thought Thomas was the most truthful one that he talked to during those initial statements.

The next witness is late because court is moving faster than anticipated, so Mary Newsom, Chris Newsom's mother, takes the stand instead. She talks about Chris, what he was doing that Saturday, and what happened after his body was identified. Her testimony is short, and the defense chooses not to cross exterminate.

Deena Christian, Channon Christian's mother, takes the stand next. Her testimony is much longer than Mary Newsom's. She also talks about her child and what Channon was doing the day of the crime. She tells the court that Channon kept her car clean because her father was strict about it and that she always answered her phone or at least, called back quickly. She adds that authorities would not help because the couple had not been missing that long and were young. Once she learned that Channon's phone last pinged near Cherry Street, she knew something was wrong because she said her daughter would be afraid to go there.

The most profound part of Deena's testimony was at the end when the State presented her with photos of Channon's belongings that were found in the Chipman house. There were many photos with many belongings in each one. This seemed to get some visible reactions from jurors.

The defense crosses George Thomas

The third day of the Eric Boyd trial began at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday with Boyd's defense attorney Clinton Frazier crossing convicted killer George Thomas. Frazier went through the interview Thomas did with police in Kentucky. Thomas denied ever hearing anyone rape Christian, but the defense believes anyone in the small house on Chipman Street would have heard something like that happening. Frazier told Thomas his deal with the State was to give a truthful testimony which Thomas responded that he did. The defense ended questioning, and TaKisha Fitzgerald began questioning Thomas on his Kentucky statement.

Thomas said he and Cobbins did not plan their statements to police. He said his initial statement was different because he didn't want to be incriminated. Thomas also said he told investigators he could not leave the Chipman Street house because Boyd and Davidson would not let him leave. He said he does not know what happened to Christian and Newsom before they got to the house. The State was trying to make time in the timeline for the rapes. Thomas said he did not know what happened in the drainage ditch near the tracks before Boyd killed Newsom. This means Boyd could have raped Newsom then, but now, Thomas is saying he cannot be sure if Boyd raped him or not.

The defense did not re-cross Thomas. He stepped down at around 10:14 a.m.

Witness Jody Long takes the stand

Jody Long was the next witness. She used to buy drugs from Vince, the friend Thomas says the crew went to go see the night of the crime. She gave Coleman, Cobbins, and Thomas a ride to Kentucky after the murders in exchange for drugs.

After they all arrived in Kentucky, she saw mugshots of Coleman, Cobbins, and Thomas on the television and "freaked out" when she found out who she drove back to Kentucky for over four hours.

Long steps down at about 10:25 a.m.

Witness Ethel Freeman takes the stand

The next witness is Ethel Freeman (now Ethel Jones). She is the woman Davidson bought furniture from but never paid. Davidson and Cobbins also helped her move. She identified the curtain she gave Davidson which is the same curtain Newsom and Christian were tied up with. Sunday after the rape and murders, Freeman went to the Chipman home to pick up dishes that belonged to her grandmother. She tried to go home, but there was a train blocking the tracks on Cherry Street. This was the train with the engineer that found Newsom's body. She said Davidson was breathing heavy when she called him at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. She went back on Monday morning to try to get her money again. Ethel Freeman stepped down at about 10:38 a.m. The next witness is expected to be lengthy, so the judge decided to take a short recess.

Former Knox County Sheriff JJ Jones takes the stand

Court resumes at about 10:52 a.m. with former Knox County Sheriff JJ Jones taking the stand. Jones says he flew in the Knox County Sheriff's office helicopter to Kentucky where Cobbins, Thomas and Coleman were arrested. Lemaricus Davidson is frequently referred to as "Slim," and Eric Boyd is often referred to as "E." Jones did the initial interview with the suspects in Kentucky. He said Thomas "immediately" said yes to knowing Boyd. Jones said that was important that Thomas responded without hesitation because it indicated he did not have to think about it. The State is using Jones to make Thomas' testimony seem more reliable. He said he found Thomas to be the most truthful compared to the other suspects.

"There are such things as false confessions," said defense attorney Clinton Frazier. Jones agreed but said he did not lead Thomas to do that. Jones said the questions he asked were to "jog his [Thomas'] memory." He agreed that Thomas was not very accommodating in the interview but adds that is not unusual. Jones stepped down at about 11:16 a.m.

The mother of Chris Newsom, Mary Newsom, takes the witness stand

The next witness is late because court is moving faster than anticipated. The mother of Chris Newsom, Mary Newsom, takes the witness stand instead. She gave details of Chris' life like his jobs, hobbies, etc. Mary said Channon and Chris had not been dating very long. She then went into what Chris was doing the day he and Channon were carjacked and murdered. She said he played golf all day and was not sure if he was going to come back that night or not. She said she did not hear from him that night, which was not that odd at the time, but the next day, she started to get worried when Channon's mother called her. She said she began calling hospitals. "We knew at that time that something bad must've happened to them," she said about them finding the 4Runner. She said when the chaplain came over and told them that the body they found on the tracks was Chris, she "lost it" and did not remember much of the next two weeks. The defense does not question her, and she stepped down around 11:25 a.m.

The mother of Channon Christian, Deena Christian, takes the witness stand

Deena Christian, the mother of Channon Christian, took the stand around 11:26 a.m. She began by describing her daughter's two jobs, full load of classes, and activities at University of Tennessee. She said Channon had a bunch of clothes in her car to take to Goodwill because she cleaned out her closet after getting new clothes for Christmas.

"Her daddy was a stickler for keeping her car clean," said Deena about how clean Channon kept her car. "It may be messy inside, but if there was dirt or a spot inside, she made damn sure to clean before her daddy came home," she added. This is one of the reason they new something had happened when they found the 4Runner because there was mud inside of it.

Deena was not expecting Channon home that night, but at about 12:30 a.m., Channon called her father to say she would be home at 2:30 a.m. This call is known to have been under duress. At 3:30 a.m., Deena started to get worried, so she called Channon who did not answer. She said that was unusual because Channon always at least called back quickly, even if she was sleeping.

"One minute it might ring and the next minute it wouldn't," Deena said about calling Channon that early Sunday morning. Channon was suppoed to open the store she worked for the next day. When she did not show up, her boss called Deena to ask what was wrong. She said her stomach dropped because she knew something was wrong for sure then.

Deena then went into how they got the "pinging information" from the US Cellular cell tower. She knew Channon would never go to Cherry Street because "she would be scared to death."

Deena had never met Mary and Hugh Newsom before, so she found their number in the phone book to tell them she believes something had happened to their children. She said authorities would not help them because Channon and Chris were a young couple and had not been missing very long, so she, Gary Christian, and friends of Channon and Chris searched on their own.

After they learned that the body found by the railroad tracks was Chris, she said they knew things did not look good for Channon. She said once they found her body people were screaming and she "feel apart."

After Deena described her memory of what happened, ADA Phil Morton went through photos of Channon's belongings which were found in the Chipman Street house. There were many photos with many belongings in each one.

"That's me. She kept it to make fun of me," Deena laughs of possibly the most profound belonging of Channon which was a young photo of her mother.

Deena steps down at about 11:57 a.m., and the judge decides it is a good time to take a recess for lunch. Court will continue at 1:00 p.m.