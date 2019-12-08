KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, faces charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.

Day five began about 10:03 a.m. Monday.

The prosecution and the defense delivered their statements. Prosecutor Phil Morton went first, followed by defense attorney Clinton Frazier.

Frazier told jurors there was bountiful evidence showing the involvement of co-defendants Lemaricus Davidson, Letalvis Cobbins, Vanessa Coleman and George Thomas.

The evidence included Davidson's prints on various items owned by Christian and Coleman's prints on cloth used to bind the victims.

But the state didn't have direct physical evidence linking Boyd to the crimes, Frazier.

"There is no physical evidence that ties Eric Boyd to the rapes, to the murders, to the thefts, to the robberies," Frazier said.

Addressing the state's key, new witness -- George Thomas -- Frazier said Thomas tried to minimize his own involvement and shift focus onto Boyd.

Frazier reminded the jury that 12 years ago, the state looked at its evidence and decided not to charge Boyd as a direct participant in the killings. And then last year, the state chose to make a "devil's bargain" with Thomas to try to build a case against Boyd.

The attorney also keyed in on specific testimony that tried to link his client to the crimes.

For example, Frazier tried to raise doubts about the testimony of Xavier Jenkins, who recalled seeing the white Pontiac that Boyd borrowed from his cousin the night of the kidnappings. Boyd drove the Sunbird to Davidson's house on Chipman Street and then drove Cobbins and Davidson to the apartment complex where Christian and Newsom were kidnapped, according to authorities.

Frazier said the jury would have to decide whether it was believable that Jenkins never used media reports about the crime to help form his memories of what he saw outside the Chipman Street house after the kidnappings.

The attorney also attacked Thomas's testimony. George Thomas gave a differing version of what happened to investigators in Kentucky compared to what he said last week on the witness stand.

Thomas also claimed he heard nothing while Christian was being raped by both his good friend Cobbins and Cobbins' brother in the Chipman Street house.

"Does it make any sense to anybody sitting in here that that man could have been at that tiny, little house while Channon was being brutalized and raped, and that he didn't see anything, he didn't hear anything while his best friend was feet away raping her?" Frazier said.

The attorney argued that Newsom actually was attacked by the other defendants, and not his client, while they were inside the Chipman Street house. Most of what happened to both victims, he said, took place at the house.

In Newsom's case, he said, it's not believable that Boyd took him out of the house and to railroad tracks by himself, Frazier said.

He also argued that while the jury may be angry about what happened to Christian and Newsom, they shouldn't take it out on Boyd. Davidson, Coleman, Thomas and Cobbins have been rightfully convicted, he said.

But it wouldn't be right for the jury to take out its anger for their crimes and convict Boyd.

PROSECUTION'S ARGUMENT

Earlier Monday morning, the state gave its closing statement. Prosecutor Phil Morton spoke for about 45 minutes.

He reminded the jury that Boyd's cousin has previously testified she loaned her Pontiac to Eric Boyd the weekend of the killings. On the stand last week, she suddenly couldn't recall, but her previous testimony in Boyd's federal trial in 2008 can still be considered by the jury.

Other witnesses including Xavier Jenkins also recalled seeing that white Sunbird outside the home on Chipman Street.

Morton also reminded the jury of defendant George Thomas's testimony last week. Thomas, an eyewitness in the Chipman Street house, offered some of the state's newest and perhaps most damning evidence.

Thomas said he went with Boyd while Newsom was their prisoner. They drove in Christian's Toyota 4Runner to a remote area in the dark and Boyd led Newsom off while Thomas said he stayed behind.

Thomas testified he then saw three gunshot flashes in the dark, which the state suggests was the moment Newsom was shot and killed.

Thomas also testified he then saw Boyd with a gas can and then heard a whoosh in the dark, presumably as Newsom's body was set one fire.

Morton explained to the jury that the prosecution didn't have video available to show everything that happened in January 2007. They can't detail everything that happened from the time of the carjacking the night of Jan. 6, 2007, until Christian's body was found.

"We can’t answer minute by minute, hour by hour all the things that went on inside that house," he said.

Morton said Boyd played a key role in providing the car used to get to Washington Ridge Apartments off Washington Pike from which Christian and Newsom were kidnapped.

"That theft became a robbery at Washington Ridge Apartments, but it didn't stop there," he said.

Jurors also need to keep in mind that Boyd can be responsible for the conduct of others if he was a party to what happened, Morton said. Boyd didn't have to directly commit any of the crimes to be convicted so long as he was involved and a party to the crimes, the prosecutor said.

If someone enters into a "scheme", Morton said, they then take on the responsibility for what crimes follow.

Boyd had choices that could have spared him prosecution, Morton said.

Instead, he provided the car used in the carjacking, according to the evidence. And he was seen by Thomas leading Newsom back into the Chipman Street house after the carjacking, the prosecutor said.

Morton acknowledged Thomas didn't tell everything he knew last week.

"Did he hold back?" Morton asked rhetorically. "Sure he did."

But Thomas did provide more details to help fill in the pieces of what happened to Christian and Newsom, Morton said.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TODAY

Boyd decides not to testify in the case

The State role-plays

The State had its investigator read a federal testimony of Adrienne Mathis, so the jury can hear it out loud. She previously testified that she let Boyd borrow her white Pontiac which links Boyd to the Chipman Street home the night of the crime. Mathis testified on Tuesday that she did remember if she let Boyd borrow the car or not.

The State submits three more pictures into evidence and rests its case. The jury leaves the room.

The defense moves to dismiss the case

Clinton Frazier, Boyd's defense attorney, moved to dismiss the case because he believes the State has not presented enough evidence to back up the charges against Boyd. The State said to the judge that the crimes were committed against the victims. Fitzgerld added that the case established that there were five people responsible for the crimes. The prosecutions evidence against Boyd is Jenkins seeing the white car at the Chipman house which was the same car lent to Eric Boyd and the testimony of George Thomas.