Bradley Co. authorities searching for suspect who pointed gun at semi-truck driver and witness in road rage incident

On August 17, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. a road rage incident involving a weapon occurred on Interstate-75, in Bradley County. It was reported to deputies that tensions between two or more drivers began as the vehicles were leaving Hamilton County and entering Bradley County, on the northbound side of Interstate-75. As the vehicles were approaching exit 20, the driver of a silver Dodge/RAM pickup truck forced a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck. Enraged, the driver of the silver pickup stopped in the travel lane of I-75 and pointed a gun at the driver of the semi truck. A witness to the events, another semi truck driver, stopped to help and was also confronted by the enraged man who pointed the gun at him. Moments later, the man holstered his weapon, got back in his truck and drove away. No one was reported to be harmed in this incident. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs the community's help in identifying the suspect in this case. Please watch the video. If anyone has information which may help investigators, contact 423-728-7338, or use the Contact-Us form via our website: https://www.bradleysheriff.com/contact-us.