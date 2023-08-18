Bradley Co. authorities searching for suspect who pointed gun at semi-truck driver and witness in road rage incident

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who pointed a gun at a semi-truck driver and a witness in a road rage incident, according to a post they made on social media.
They shared a video on social media from the semi-truck's dashcam. It shows the driver of a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck pulling to a stop in front of the semi-truck after pointing a handgun out of the window.
After pulling to a stop, the pickup truck driver steps out of the car and appears to approach the semi-truck. The driver of another semi-truck, who witnessed the road rage incident, stops on the highway as well and steps out of the vehicle.
In the video, the man then points the gun at the other semi-truck driver before returning to the pickup truck and driving off.
BCSO said the road rage incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 on I-75, in Bradley County.
They said tensions between the drivers began as they were leaving Hamilton County and entering Bradley County, on I-75 North. BCSO said as the vehicles were approaching Exit 20, the pickup truck driver "forced a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck."
No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information identifying the pickup driver should reach out to BCSO at 423-728-7338, or reach out through their website.