Bradley Co. authorities searching for suspect who pointed gun at semi-truck driver and witness in road rage incident

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Aug. 17 at around 11:45 a.m. on I-75.
Credit: Bradley County Sheriff's Office

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who pointed a gun at a semi-truck driver and a witness in a road rage incident, according to a post they made on social media.

They shared a video on social media from the semi-truck's dashcam. It shows the driver of a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck pulling to a stop in front of the semi-truck after pointing a handgun out of the window.

After pulling to a stop, the pickup truck driver steps out of the car and appears to approach the semi-truck. The driver of another semi-truck, who witnessed the road rage incident, stops on the highway as well and steps out of the vehicle.

In the video, the man then points the gun at the other semi-truck driver before returning to the pickup truck and driving off.

BCSO said the road rage incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 on I-75, in Bradley County.

They said tensions between the drivers began as they were leaving Hamilton County and entering Bradley County, on I-75 North. BCSO said as the vehicles were approaching Exit 20, the pickup truck driver "forced a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck."

No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information identifying the pickup driver should reach out to BCSO at 423-728-7338, or reach out through their website.

On August 17, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. a road rage incident involving a weapon occurred on Interstate-75, in Bradley County. It was reported to deputies that tensions between two or more drivers began as the vehicles were leaving Hamilton County and entering Bradley County, on the northbound side of Interstate-75. As the vehicles were approaching exit 20, the driver of a silver Dodge/RAM pickup truck forced a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck. Enraged, the driver of the silver pickup stopped in the travel lane of I-75 and pointed a gun at the driver of the semi truck. A witness to the events, another semi truck driver, stopped to help and was also confronted by the enraged man who pointed the gun at him. Moments later, the man holstered his weapon, got back in his truck and drove away. No one was reported to be harmed in this incident. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs the community's help in identifying the suspect in this case. Please watch the video. If anyone has information which may help investigators, contact 423-728-7338, or use the Contact-Us form via our website: https://www.bradleysheriff.com/contact-us.

Posted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN on Friday, August 18, 2023

