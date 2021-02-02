Bristol man accused of trying to set woman on fire arrested for attempted murder

Police said the man had reportedly poured gasoline on a woman and tried to set her on fire with a lighter.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee police said they stopped a man from setting a woman on fire Wednesday and have charged him with attempted murder.

According to the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to a call at an apartment at 1705 Volunteer Parkway, saying a man had poured gasoline on a woman and was trying to set her on fire.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old William Blevins of Bristol. When they arrived, officers said they saw him and the victim physically fighting. One officer noticed Blevins had a lighter, and they immediately intervened.

Police said Blevins became combative with them, but they were able to take the lighter from him and detain him without further incident.

The woman told police Blevins had assaulted her, saying he poured gasoline on her and she feared being set on fire. The woman was tried by EMS on scene for non-life threatening injuries.