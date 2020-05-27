x
crime

Buffalo shot and nearly decapitated in Seymour

Neighbors said the heard a gunshot in the area early Sunday morning.
Credit: Tammy Yates Barry
Tammy Yates Barry shared this photo of the buffalo that was killed in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone shot and attempted to decapitate a buffalo at a Seymour farm.

According to the incident report, deputies were called to the property on Dinkins Road on Monday morning. Owner Edward Ingle told investigators that someone had shot one of his buffalo then tried to cut its head off.

He said he'd last seen both of his buffalo in the field on Friday. 

Neighbors said they heard a gunshot around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, and they had noticed a black pick-up truck in and out of the area where the buffalo was killed.

No arrests have been made.

