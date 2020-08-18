Burglar breaks into historic Kingston fort to steal antique guns, 25 lbs of cannon powder, a DVR and $10

The Kingston Police Department said it is searching for a burglar who broke into Fort Southwest Point's museum and stole numerous antique guns.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect after a bizarre break-in and burglary at the historic Fort Southwest Point in Roane County.

The pioneer-era frontier outpost is operated by the city of Kingston as a museum and is the site of reenactments and events such as the Colonial Christmas Candlelight Tour.

Sometime overnight between August 11 and 12 -- the fort was the site of a burglary.

The Kingston Police Department said it responded around 9 a.m. last Wednesday to 1226 South Kentucky Street and spoke with the manager, who said someone busted the front door window of the museum to gain entry.

Police said the burglar made off with seven antique guns -- including three muskets, three long rifles, and a Spanish Jukar pistol -- as well as a bayonet and 25 pounds of black powder used to fire cannons. One of the muskets belonged to a man who had lent it to the museum for reenactments.

The burglar also broke into a clear money box to steal $10 from it.

The manager said the burglar also kicked open a door to steal a DVR.

Police said they took finger prints from the gun case, but are still searching for a suspect.