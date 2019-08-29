The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after multiple shooters began firing at someone on Dandridge Avenue, and one of the shooters was shot and wounded by a bystander.

According to KPD, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. at the 2000 block of Dandridge Avenue.

KPD said officers learned multiple shooters had allegedly fired multiple times at an individual. A bystander then reportedly returned fire, hitting one of the shooters.

KPD said the wounder person was located at the 2000 block of Chester Street and taken to UT Medical Center for what appeared to be serious wounds.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.